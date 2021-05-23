TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A motorcycle crash left one person dead early Sunday morning in Troy, Illinois.
Just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to Formosa Road near Edwardsville Road after a passerby drove past the aftermath of a motorcycle crash in the southbound lanes.
Authorities believe 38-year-old Scott Ponder of Collinsville, Illinois, lost control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle and crashed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.