EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East man who pleaded guilty to shooting his neighbor in the head with a 12 gauge shotgun in June 2018 received a 45 years prison sentence.
Robert Beckman, of Collinsville, shot his neighbor, 40-year-old Daniel Lee in the head and then took off from the scene. Beckman later admitted to detectives that he had a temper and he killed Lee because he was “pissed.”
Beckman received the maximum sentence allowed from Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli.
“I am pleased that the defendant that will spend the rest of his life behind bars. While nothing can bring Daniel Lee back, this sentence will ensure this defendant cannot hurt anyone else," Assistant State's Attorney Crystal Uhe said.
