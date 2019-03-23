ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities have identified a 22-year-old man who was shot and killed in Alton Friday night.
Police said Austin Pierson, 22, was shot inside of a Shell gas station in the 2500 block of Brown Street just before 7:15 p.m.
According to police, two separate accidents in the area are connected to the deadly shooting: a hit-and-run crash in East Alton and a crash near Highway 140 at Highway 159 in Madison County.
A 22-year-old man was also taken into custody. No charged have been filed at this time.
Officials say the shooting was not random and occurred following an altercation. Police believe the victim and suspect knew each other.
Other information was not immediately known.
News 4 will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.