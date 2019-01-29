EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 46-year-old man from East St. Louis was charged with eight counts of child pornography after a resident found his phone and turned if over to police.
According to officers, Andrew Wigfall III lost his phone and when it was later discovered, the person who found it saw pictures of naked under age girls on the device.
Other subjects reportedly recognized the girls in the pictures and contacted East St. Louis police, who began an investigation immediately.
Wigfall was taken into custody shortly after, and the St. Clair State's Attorney's Office charged him with eight counts of child pornography with a victim under 13, which is a Class X Felony.
His bond was set at $200,000.
