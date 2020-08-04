CRAWFORD COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A Metro East man drowned in the Huzzah Creek over the weekend.
Dalton Newkirk, of Highland, drowned in the water above the confluence Saturday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 24-year-old’s family recovered his body.
This is the fourth drowning the highway patrol’s Troop I has responded to in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.