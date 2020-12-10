EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A 33-year-old Granite City man is facing child pornography charges after police found videos and photos of sexual acts involving children on his computer.
Chance Hay, who is a convicted sex offender, reportedly had imagery of a girl under the age of 13.
Hay was convicted of possessing child pornography in 2019, and is also part of two active cases for not registering as a sex offender.
“These kinds of crimes turn your stomach. When offenders download and view these explicit videos and images, the children are victimized all over again,” said Illinois State’s Attorney Tome Haine. “We believe the facts will show Mr. Hay is a repeat offender. We will seek serious prison time.”
Hay is currently being held at the Granite City Police Department. His bond was set at $250,000. If convicted of the Class 1 felony, the maximum penalty is 15 years. If convicted of all six counts, Hay could be sentenced to up to 90 years in prison.
