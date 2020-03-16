EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Jerseyville man was found guilty in a cold case murder from 2010 Monday.
54-year-old Roger Carroll was convicted of the murder of 47-year-old Alton woman Bonnie Woodward.
Woodward was filed as a missing person on June 26, 2010, after she didn't show up to work and no one had heard from her.
According to prosecutors, Carroll and his 16-year-old son left a family vacation early to return to Jerseyville the day before she disappeared, and Carroll's son said they passed by a nursing home where Woodward worked and his father said "good, she's here."
It was Carroll's son who broke the case when he testified in 2018 to having seen his father dispose of a body.
Prosecutors said evidence throughout the case proved Carroll methodically researched Woodward’s work schedule and knew she would be off work at 3:00 p.m.
Later in the afternoon of June 25th, Carroll's son reportedly heard 8-9 gun shots before watching his father drag a body across the muddy yard. Carroll reportedly forced his son to start the fire to burn Woodward’s body and destroy her phone with a hammer, before also throwing it into the fire.
Carroll was charged in April of 2018, with his son saying he was forced to mow over the spot where Woodward's body was left and that his father forced him shovel and disperse her ashes.
Police were able to recover and identify 25 of Woodward’s bone fragments in Carroll’s yard as well as a shell casing from the gun he used to kill Woodward.
He is set for sentencing on April 23.
