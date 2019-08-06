ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police said the arrest of one man will close dozens of cases around the News 4 viewing area.
Alphonso Brown, 23, was arrested in Alton after a woman called the police once she saw Brown looking through cars in her neighborhood.
Police said they found Brown, of Madison, Illinois, with stolen items at the time of the arrest, Friday, August 2.
Since the arrest, he has been connected to more than 60 cases. One of those crimes dates back to 2017.
On Monday, Brown was charged with two counts of offenses related to motor vehicles, two counts of residential burglary and five counts of burglary.
Brown is in custody with a $340,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.