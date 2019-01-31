ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There is no denying it, we all hate potholes!
A Metro East man said his Volkswagen Diesel was totaled because of potholes along southbound Interstate 255 near mile maker 22.
Luke Chamberlin drives the interstate daily to get to work. In November, he was on his way to work and a chunk of the choppy pavement hit his oil pan, drained all the oil out and ruined his engine.
Chamberlin said he submitted a claim to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) because he felt they should be responsible for his totaled car.
According to a letter from IDOT, he was denied.
“Courts have held that in order for the Department to be liable for damage of this type, it must have had prior notice of the defect and failed to make timely repairs to protect the motoring public,” the letter said.
In this instant case, the Department says their repairs were completed in the time allotted. However, Chamberlin wants more.
Last week, Chamberlin said he saw more than a handful of damaged cars on the shoulder I-255 in the same area of his pothole. Chamberlin said he talked to some drivers who had flat tires and damaged rims.
When News 4 asked IDOT about it the issue, we were told crews didn’t know of any current issues, until they got calls last week. IDOT did fix the repairs, but said it was a temporary fix. They did more substantial repairs.
“I would like to see IDOT be held a little more accountable,” said Chamberlin. “We as taxpayers using these roadways, spend a lot of money on taxes and for us to spend thousands of dollars for people repairing vehicles on their own dime is unaccepted and I think the state should be held more accountable.”
Chamberlin said he has an engineering background and a former MoDOT construction inspector.
He saids this stretch of I-255 is unsatisfactory and would like for IDOT to make it better.
