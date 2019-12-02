SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East man is charged with sexually assaulting a young boy he was helping take care of, police say.
According to court documents, 57-year-old Robert "Bob" A. Kassing, of Fairview Heights, is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal abuse.
On Nov. 17, police in Swansea responded to a home where the boy's father said Kassing was helping him with child care for the boy.
The child told a family member that on Nov. 14, Kassing entered the shower while he was showering and sexually assaulted him, said police.
Family members did some research and discovered Kassing was a registered sexual predator in the State of Illinois.
Kassing has previously been convicted with possessing child pornography and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim aged 13-16.
“We are asking for anyone that knows of a child being near this suspect to contact Det. Gary Reuter. The Swansea Police Department worked very hard on this heinous crime to gain some form of justice for this small child. It is an important reminder to always check the sex offender registry and know who is near your children. This father did not know," said Chief Steve Johnson of the Swansea Police Department.
His bail is set at $1.75 million and remains jailed at the St. Clair County Jail.
Anyone with any information on Kassing or possible other incidents is asked to contact Detective Gary Reuter at 618-233-8114.
