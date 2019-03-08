BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An Illinois man is charged after a child sexual assault investigation was concluded on Friday.
The St. Clair County State Attorney's office charged 51-year-old Richard Engelke Jr. with seven counts of possession of child pornography.
Engelke, of Belleville Illinois, is in custody at the St. Clair County Jail with a bond of $500,000.
The charges come after Engelke was a person of interest in an on-going investigation into child sexual assault allegations.
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department is asking adults with concerns about a minor having unsupervised contact with Engelke to reach out to investigator Keeney at 618-825-5309.
