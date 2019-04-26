BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An Illinois man is facing additional charges Friday stemming from his sexual abuse of two minors, police say.
The St. Clair County State Attorney's office originally charged 51-year-old Richard Engelke Jr. with seven counts of possession of child pornography in March.
The charges came after Engelke was a person of interest in an ongoing investigation into child sexual assault allegations.
Engelke is facing an additional count of child pornography and five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault.
These charges come after further investigation into his alleged sexual assault of two minors who were under the age of 13 at the time of the assault. These victims were acquaintances of Engelke, and were known by the sheriff's department at the time of the original charges.
Engelke, of Belleville Illinois, is in custody at the St. Clair County Jail with a bond of $500,000.
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department believes all victims have been identified, however, they continue to ask that adults with concerns about a minor having unsupervised contact with Engelke reach out to investigator Keeney at 618-825-5309.
