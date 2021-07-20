VENICE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A suspect is charged following two connected shootings in Granite City and on the McKinley Bridge last month.
Police said on June 25 officers responded to the 1500 block of Madison Ave. in Granite City for a shooting. One person was found shot and in critical condition. The victim, 30-year-old Delas M. Carter, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Following the shooting, officers located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect. They tried to stop the vehicle but it fled from officers. Officers pursued the vehicle through Madison and Venice and the vehicle ultimately stopped on the McKinley Bridge where two passengers of the vehicle got out. The person driving the suspect vehicle, 31-year-old Dionta O. Moore, stayed in the vehicle and took his own life, police said. Moore was believed to have been involved in the shooting that took Carter's life.
The Granite City Police Department activated the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis following the shooting.
A second individual was identified as being directly involved in the shooting of Carter and was identified as 30-year-old Fred W. Williams.
Williams is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and reckless discharge of a firearm. His bond is set at $3 million.
