BELLEVILLE, Il. (KMOV.com) -- Murder charges have been filed against a Metro East man after investigators say he shot and killed a man inside a car last year.
20-year-old Marvion Brady reportedly fired a gun at Sanchez Rhodes while Rhodes was driving nearby in a car in October of 2018.
The bullet struck and killed Rhodes.
Brady is being held on a $1,000,000 bond. The case was investigated by the Illinois State Police.
