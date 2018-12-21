EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV.com) - Natalia Hansberger says her husband fell more than 10 feet while putting up Christmas lights on their home.
“I looked to the left and he’s on the floor,” said Hansberger.
She says he was excited about their new home purchase on Monday, anxiously preparing the home for Christmas.
“It meant a lot,” said Hansberger.
After she found the father of four on the ground, he was rushed to the hospital where doctors said he broke five ribs, fractured his spine in two places and had a collapsed lung.
“It was scary because they way that they said the break was, he’s lucky he’s walking, he should be paralyzed,” said Hansberger.
Natalia says it will take months for him to recover while he’s on disability.
This incident has now left the family trying figure out how to pay for medical expenses and two mortgages on their homes.
“Just trying to figure out where the income is going to come from to keep the house,” said Hansberger.
Their friends have started a GoFundMe page to help the family pay for those expenses. It’s a gesture the Hansberger’s say is a Christmas gift they were not expecting.
