DUPO, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A Dupo, Illinois man is accused of strangling his girlfriend and then stealing her truck.
Gary Thompson, 55, is charged with aggravated domestic battery-strangulation, criminal trespass to a residence with people present, domestic battery, violation of an order of protection and resisting arrest. Police say he choked his 49-year-old ex-girlfriend both inside and outside her apartment near Belleville just before 6:00 a.m. Thursday. He also told her he was armed and then took her truck and left the scene before police arrived.
About two hours later, police say they found Thompson at his home on Firecreek Drive in Dupo, but he refused to come out to surrender to officers. Thompson then got into a standoff with officers for two hours before he came partially out of the door and was tased. He was then arrested.
Officers say they later located the victim's truck not far from the crime scene. Thompson is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on $150,000 bond.
