BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man is facing charges, accused of stabbing his live-in girlfriend while her son was at home.
David Bryant, 53, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police said Bryant stabbed his girlfriend at their home on Churchill Drive in unincorporated Belleville Tuesday night. She was stabbed multiple times in her arms and upper body, and suffered deep cuts on her hands when she tried to defend herself.
She and her 13-year-old son then ran to a neighbor’s home, police said.
Officers found Bryant in the backyard of their home, where he was trying to stab himself. Police said they ordered him to drop the knife and when he refused, officers used a taser before taking Bryant into custody.
The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her son was not hurt.
Bryant was treated by medical personnel before being transported to the St. Clair County Jail. He is being held on a $500,000 bond. Police say he was arrested for domestic battery in 2018.
