PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An arson suspect is in custody after two gas pumps were set on fire earlier in the week.
The first fire occurred around 2 a.m. Monday at the Casey’s General Store on Pontoon Road. The second occurred shortly after at the Mobil Gas Station off of Route 111.
During both incidents, the suspect allegedly bought $30 of gas using a credit card, poured the gas into a trash can and then lit it on fire. The clerks at both stores reportedly jumped into action to limit the damage to just the pumps.
The clerks said they recognized the suspect as a guy who is a regular at their stores.
Around 7:30 a.m. Monday, police told News 4 they had a suspect in custody. On Wednesday, police identified the suspect as Paul Accardi, of Granite City, and reported that he had been charged with two counts of aggravated arson.
