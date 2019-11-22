COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Columbia, Illinois man is facing charges, accused of recording child pornography and then trying to disseminate it.
Douglas “Brad” Hicks is charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, four counts of possession of child pornography (for videotaping) and two counts of possession of child pornography (with intent to disseminate).
Police said there may be more victims and more charges could be filed. If you child has been in contact with Hicks, you are asked to contact Columbia police at 618-281-5151 and ask to speak with the Detective Division.
Hicks is being held in the Monroe County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.
