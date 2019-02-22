TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Metro East man is accused of looking through home windows.
Late Monday night, police in Troy, Illinois were called to the 400 block of Eagles Way for a report of a subject possibly looking through windows of a home. During their investigation, officers identified Ronald Feldpausch, of Troy, as the subject who was looking through the windows.
At the time of the incident, officers were unable to find Feldpausch.
Two days after the incident, Feldpausch was in custody at the Collinsville Police Department on unrelated charges. Officers from Troy then went to Collinsville and served the suspect with a misdemeanor complaint for disorderly conduct.
