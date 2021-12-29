Metro East man accused of forceful sexual assault of unconscious woman he kidnapped over Christmas weekend

SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East man is accused of kidnapping a woman and sexually assaulting her while she was unconscious over the Christmas holiday weekend.
The South Roxana Police Department said Robert Lee of South Roxana kidnapped a 42-year-old woman and kept her in his house without her consent and sexually assaulted her with force while she was unconscious. Police said this happened sometime between December 24 and 26.
Lee is facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and unlawful restraint. He's currently being held in the Madison County Jail with a $500,000 bond.
