EAST ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Tenants were evicted from a home in the Metro East but they left behind dozens of cats.
The landlord says in 50 years of renting properties, she's never had a problem quite like this.
The landlord said a couple who lived in the home for eight years were good tenants until a few months ago. People started to complain about the smell and living conditions before the couple was evicted.
The conditions inside were described as "deplorable." A city official said it is one of the worst houses he has seen in 30 years of law enforcement.
The cats wander free inside the home and some may be pregnant. People from the community have been helping to feed them and a wading pool was brought in to act as a giant cat box.
A city official said euthanizing the cats is the last thing he wants. People from the community are trying to find the cats a home.
You can email helpthecatsplease@outlook.com if you'd like to help find a home for the cats.
