COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- For the second year in a row, St. Louis will go without its annual downtown St. Patrick's Day parade amid coronavirus concerns. Without the usual celebrations, parades and festivities, Irish pub and restaurant owners are hopeful business will be steady this weekend.
"We scaled it down a little bit because we don't know what's going to happen, so if we run out this year, it's good, we won't have anything leftover," said Patrick McDill, owner of McDill's Irish Pub in Collinsville.
McDill said on an average year, he'll go through 500 to 600 pounds of corned beef over the course of the three or four-day celebration. Last year, the state of Illinois shut down indoor dining on March 16, leaving owners like McDill scrambling to sell the food without it going to waste.
"I'm really apprehensive because I don't know what to think," he said. "I'll wait to see it actually happen. Last year we thought it was going to happen and it didn't happen."
The back-and-forth indoor dining shutdown in the Metro East proved incredibly difficult for restaurant owners, with McDill adding he lost 30 to 40 percent of his revenue as a result of the closures.
What's worse, he said, is his inability to hire additional employees.
"We've been trying for months," he said. "People would rather take the unemployment benefits, so we're thinking about adding health insurance as an incentive to get people to come work here."
In Belleville, Barry Gregory is anticipating a smaller than usual crowd at his restaurant, Crehan's Irish Pub and Banquet Hall. His building can hold almost 700 people, but because of capacity restrictions, he'll only have room for about 100 people this weekend.
"Normally we'd have bagpipers and Irish music playing throughout the day and now we can't really do that because we want to accommodate as many patrons as we can," said Gregory.
At its worst, he said his restaurant was experiencing a 74 percent cut to revenue and furloughed about 40 percent of his employees. Now, like McDill, he's struggling to hire new employees.
"People would rather stay home with the stimulus checks or unemployment," he said. "We'd hire someone on the spot for this weekend. We need the help."
For both men, the holiday has historically been their busiest day of the year, with revenue helping to pave the way through summer.
