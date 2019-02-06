MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – If you’re looking for help with rodent control, the Metro East Humane Society will give you a free cat.
The humane society said they are looking for barn homes that need “working cats.” The cats are free and will come spayed/neutered, vaccinated, ear tipped and microchipped.
The organization said they are offering the program in an attempt to save more feral cats from Madison County Animal Control.
Anyone interested in a “working cat” should call 618-656-4405.
