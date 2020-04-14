EAST St. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Tuesday morning, Touchette Regional Hospital helped feed students in the Metro East.
The hospital transportation staff delivered lunches to bus stops for East St. Louis high school students.
They partnered with Chartwells Food Service for the show of support.
