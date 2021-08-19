O’FALLON, Ill. (KOV.com) -- A Metro East hospital will no longer allow visitors inside.
Starting Thursday, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois will suspend visitors, with some exceptions. The change is being implemented due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Family members are encouraged to give nursing staff contact information and can call (618) 234-2120 to check on patients.
Below is a list of exceptions that allow someone over the age of 18 to visit:
- Women and Infants Center patients may have two support persons during delivery and one (same person) throughout rest of stay.
- Pediatric emergency and inpatients under the age of 18 may have two parents or guardians present.
- Surgery (inpatient and outpatient) patients may have one visitor to stay in designated area.
- For outpatient appointments and/or procedures, including pediatric patients, one approved adult support person may be with the patient for the duration of their procedure or clinical visit. Patients being provided outpatient services are encouraged to come alone whenever possible or have visitors wait outside until services are complete. If the patient becomes admitted, inpatient restrictions will apply.
- End-of-life patients may have two visitors per day, but additional safety precautions and restrictions are in place for COVID positive patients. Families will be directly informed by the care team on these accommodations.
- Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disability or cognitive impairments may have one support person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.