BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Tests on a patient at a Belleville hospital came back negative for coronavirus.
The patient was reportedly at Belleville Memorial Hospital when they were referred to the Illinois Department of Public Health to be tested for the virus.
Download the KMOV News app for breaking news alerts
BJC Healthcare issued the following statement regarding the patient being tested:
“Following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, BJC HealthCare hospitals have processes in place to screen patients for risk of coronavirus, or COVID-19. Based on medical symptoms and travel history, patients may be referred for further laboratory testing. Memorial Hospital Belleville has referred one patient to the Illinois Department of Public Health for testing ...
Through that screening process as well as testing through the respective local and state Health Departments, the St. Clair County Health Department confirms there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois."
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has tested 70 people for the COVID-19. Of those, two tested positive and results are still pending on two others.
Coronavirus symptoms may include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The disease usually can cause mild-to-moderate upper-respiratory tract illnesses, similar to the common cold, according to health department officials.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reports that people can prevent the spread of coronaviruses by washing their hands and avoiding close contact with anyone who is sick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.