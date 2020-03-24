O'FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'fallon, Illinois is asking the public to donate homemade masks as they prepare for a surge in COVID-19 patients.
They asking for masks for hospital workers and visitors, and released instructions on how to create the masks at home:
Supplies and cutting instructions
Please only use new fabric for masks. Do not use used t-shirts or bedding.
- Exterior fabric
- • Cotton fabric: tightly-woven fabric such as quilting cotton
- • Cut one piece 9” wide by 6” tall
- Interior fabric
- • Knit fabric or flannel
- • Cut one piece 9” wide by 6” tall
- Ties
- Cotton fabric: tightly-woven fabric such as quilting cotton
- Cut two pieces 2”wide by 44” long -OR- use pre-packaged bias tape, extra-wide double fold (.5” wide)
Step 1: Make ties
To create your own ties, use a 25mm bias tape maker -OR- the fabric can be ironed by folding the width fabric (2”) in half and press. It will now measure 1” by about 44”. Then, unfold the fabric and fold each raw edge into the center crease and press. Fold in half once more. The tie will now measure 1/2” by about 44”. Set ties aside.
If using pre-packaged bias tape, cut two pieces that are about 40” long. (It’s OK to cut at 36” long so you can get three ties out of a package!)
Step 2: Sew mask
Place the exterior and interior fabrics right sides together. Sew the top and bottom (9” side) using a 1/4” seam allowance. Turn right side out and press. Next, create the pleats. Fold the fabric so there are three even pleats on each side, and top stitch using 1/4” seam allowance.
Step 3: Attach ties
Match the center of one tie and the center of one pleated side. Slide the raw edge of fabric into the fold of the bias tape tie. Pin or clip in place. Start at one end of the tie and sew along the edge from one end to the other. When you reach the mask part, go slowly and make sure NOT to sew over any pins! Repeat to attach the second tie.
You can drop the masks off at the following Scott Credit Union collection centers.
