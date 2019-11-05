EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Edwardsville High School canceled a number of after-school activities Tuesday after the principal said there were a number of conflicts "stemming from some offensive social media posts made by students."
Students told News 4 there were several racists posts shared on Snapchat throughout the week that led to as many as five fights Tuesday and students threatened to bring a gun to school.
“It makes me not want to come to school to be completely honest and I think it’s a big distraction as well," said Noah Christopher, a senior. “I'm worried about my safety."
For that reason, Christopher said he won't attend school Wednesday.
The superintendent for Edwardsville Schools, Dr. Jason Henderson, said a couple students and parents reported the situation Tuesday morning. He said he hadn't heard of any fights or threats to bring a gun to school. Henderson told News 4 no students have been disciplined, but could be.
“We hope that the situation is under control. We’ll know a little bit more as we deal with the students tomorrow," said Henderson.
Henderson said canceling some of the after-school activities wasn't because of a safety threat.
“The after-school activities, we canceled those more or less for just a supervision issue. We didn’t want kids just roaming around in the hallways after school," said Henderson.
The principal for Edwardsville High School sent an email Tuesday saying in part:
We will not tolerate any comments or actions that are disrespectful or offensive to others within our school. Students who make inappropriate or offensive social media posts that cause a disruption in the school day will face disciplinary consequences. Additionally, students who react inappropriately to social media posts they see or are shown by other students will face discipline. I am asking for you to talk to your student about proper use of social media and to refrain from engaging in negative or offense posts on social media.
Christopher said racial tension has been an issue for years at Edwardsville High School. He worries the school may be trying to sweep it under the rug.
“I think overall this is a great school and I don’t think these things should be continuing. I think justice needs to be served and you know we need to move on further," said Christopher.
Students claim two students were suspended and another who was involved in at least one of the fights was arrested and charged with assault. News 4 called Edwardsville Police to confirm the arrest, but was told "no comment."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.