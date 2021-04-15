JERSEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Pfizer is the only vaccine that's available for teens 16 and older. A few weeks ago, Illinois made everyone 16 and up eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Now, some local high schools are making it a priority to get students vaccinated.
Jersey Community High School Superintendent Brad Tuttle says they're one of the first high schools in southern Illinois to actually bring shots into the school. Parents or guardians must sign a permission slip ahead of time.
"I jumped right on it. I was signed up within 10 minutes of the email we got," Madelaine Ramirez said.
Ramirez, a junior at the high school, got the vaccine Thursday. Eighty other 16 to 18-year-olds are also now partially vaccinated.
Ramirez says when school shut down in March 2020, academics were harder than ever.
"Where I live, I don't have internet, so I had to drive 30 minutes out of town every day to do work. I know it was harder for some other people who didn't have anywhere to drive or a car to get there," Ramirez explained.
The 17-year-old says she saw the vaccine as her path back to normalcy. Head nurse Katie Vanausdoll agrees.
"I'm glad that we were given the opportunity from the health department. I know there were quite a few kids here today who were excited about it. I think they're ready to get back to normal," Vanausdoll explained.
Vanausdoll says she's seen firsthand how this pandemic has put a strain on kids' learning and mental health. She says keeping kids in the classroom has been crucial and vaccines can now add to maintaining that.
"Do your research on that, and if we work as a whole community and get vaccinated, that will really help us get us back to what life was like before," said Vanausdoll.
The Jersey County Health Department vaccinated about 60 percent of Jersey Community School District teachers back in February. Tuttle says he's appreciative that the department made his staff a priority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.