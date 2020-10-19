HIGHLAND, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- On stage, Prince Eric donned his costume along with a mask. His crew mates in the opening scene of The Little Mermaid are all spaced six feet apart. It’s all part of the requirements to ensure safety for the Highland High School cast.
“It’s really weird to act like I’m in love with someone six feet away, but we’re getting there,” said Haylie Gombos, a senior, who plays Ariel.
The cast started practicing in January and were set to perform the spring musical in March when everything shutdown. Now eight months later, director Andrew Gibb-Clark helped come up with a way for the show to go on.
“If you think long enough and hard enough there’s always a way to do something,” said Gibb-Clark.
The students will perform the show from the auditorium but there won’t be an audience inside. Instead parents, friends and the community will watch from their cars outside as the performance is broadcast live on a big screen.
“I think the community and the audience will be thrilled that they get to see it and that their kids and students get to do it and they’ll be very open to it all,” said Gibbs-Clark.
In addition to now working out camera angles and the broadcast side, the cast is relearning choreography and blocking that will keep them all six feet apart. But for Daniel Williams who plays Prince Eric, it’s all worth it.
“I’ve been doing theater for about eight years and this is the biggest role I’ve had so far,” said Williams, a junior.
Opening night is Friday, October 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.