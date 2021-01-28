BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - It was all smiles inside the Belleville East High School gymnasium Thursday, as its varsity basketball team hit the floor for the first time in months.

"I didn't think this would happen," Zachary Hamilton said. Hamilton, a senior at Belleville East said he thought his high school basketball career was over. "Now that IHSA came out and said we could play, I'm excited to be with my teammates and just give it one final run."

Belleville Township High School Superintendent Brian Mentzer told News 4 he's thrilled students can start practicing again. However, practice is about it for now. Since Belleville East is in Region 4, they're under more strict guidelines than other regions in Illinois. For now, high-risk sports, such as basketball and football can practice, but they cannot compete yet.

"We have to wait until we're into the next phase of recovery before we can even scrimmage," Mentzer explained, saying they're taking precautions seriously and following strict protocols so students can eventually play.

Players tell News 4, they're fine with following the restrictions as well.

"Whatever regulations we have to follow to be able to play, I'm just willing to go through with them in order to play," Hamilton said.

Mentzer said he's just looking to get students playing and enjoy a sports season, they never thought they'd have.

"I want our families and our community to know that we wanna provide these opportunities for our kids, but we also want to be cautious about it, we want to be successful," Mentzer said.