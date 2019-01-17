LEBANON, Il. (KMOV.com) -- Lebanon High School athletic director and basketball coach Chad Cruthis is asking for help, which doesn’t come easy.
“As parents it's hard for us to ask others to do something like this because it is a huge sacrifice,” Cruthis said.
But Cruthis and his wife Kirsta are making a plea for help for their 14-year-old son Jackson.
Jackson is a freshman at Lebanon High, and is in desperate need of a kidney.
He was born with a disorder affecting his urethra and his first kidney transplant was at the age of three. Now, with his kidney function down to 18 percent, he needs another transplant operation.
"It's lasted 11 years which is longer than they originally thought,” said Chad. “He's been in rejection for about six years now. It’s a slow process with his body fighting against it and it has accelerated in the last two years. We knew this day was coming.”
Jackson's parents were ruled out as donors due to health reasons the first time around. Now years later, they are once again trying to find out if they can be donors, but they want what's best of their sons' health.”
“It's one of those things as a parent, you would do whatever you had to or could do for your son,” Chad said. “But by the same token if it's not best that it's my kidney, if somebody else is a better option, then that's what we do. You want what's best for him and his long-term prognosis. If a living donor maybe it's 15, 20 who knows how long this next one could last.”
The family even took to Facebook to ask for a donor in a post that's been shared more than 2,000 times.
Right now Jackson's daily life includes taking nearly 20 different medications and a shot everyday. Chad and Krista say a new kidney would make a world of a difference in his life.
“He'll feel better, I think that's the biggest thing. He's tired and exhausted all the time. It will make things more normal,” said Chad. “Wanting to eat more, have the energy to be more social, I hope it will make him feel- I don't like to use the word normal because he's not an abnormal kid- but just feel like he's everybody else.”
Although Jackson is very reserved, he's happy to have his parents by his side through this, calling them his heroes.
