EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The social group 'Sophisticated Ladies' says their weekend trip to the wineries in Hermann was set to be a memorable one.
But the women say that excitement faded away within minutes of the trip, when one of the group’s charter buses broke down.
"He was hollering 'there's smoke coming out of the back of the bus,'" Narda Davis said.
Stranded in a Schnucks parking lot in Webster Groves, half of the ‘Sophisticated Ladies’ were delayed getting to the wineries.
They say they believe the owner of All-Star Limousine knew one of his buses was not in good shape to be driven.
"Nothing worked, the bus was dirty," Dell Hawkins said.
They say the owner refused to call for another bus to pick them up.
The stranded women say they spent another $2,000 to find another company to pick them up.
News 4 found All- Star Limousine is owned by George Washington and went to his Swansea home where we found he operates his business out of. But no one answered the door.
According to Washington’s Facebook page, he’s the owner of Washington Limousine service, an entirely different name from All-Star.
News 4 looked up Illinois State Records under the Washington Limo name. The records show the company was involuntarily dissolved in 2012.
According to Illinois state law, a company can be dissolved for not paying fees or owning creditors.
We also searched for the All-State business name Washington is using on receipts and nothing came up.
"We're taking whatever steps we have to do to expose him, what he's doing," said Dell Hawkins
The ladies say they’ve lost $5,000 and are looking into what legal action they can take.
