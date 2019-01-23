EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The ongoing government shutdown is causing concern for shoppers in the Metro East.
Many are wondering what the future holds for the Save-A-Lot in East St. Louis off Vieux Carre Drive.
Bob Bonner, who owns the store, says more than 70 percent of his customers rely on SNAP benefits. With the shutdown entering its 33rd day, most of the store’s customer base will be unable to shop there when the benefits dry up.
Employee Joey Fletcher says she can't restock the shelves fast enough.
“It’s very busy with o100s and 100s of people coming into the store,” she said. “Just trying to keep it going, keep it going.”
February SNAP benefits were issued early due to the shutdown. But there's no promise of March benefits.
“My concern is about us not getting our March stamps, is stuff going to sit on the shelves or what's going to happen?” Fletcher wondered.
Bonner said the ripple effect of the Washington gridlock is substantial, even if it’s unseen by politicians.
“The impact on our property law statements could be devastating and over a period of time, it could cause the store to be closed,” he said. “The fear for most of us as grocers is that people will spend all of that money early and when next month comes the money won't be available to come into the stores.”
Wednesday morning, Bonner said corporate officials assured him they're committed to keeping the store open regardless of what happens.
“We're committed to this community and we plan to be here,” he said.
