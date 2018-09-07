ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- After more than 150 years in business, a longtime grocery store with two Metro East locations abruptly announced its closing.
Schuette’s Market in Troy and Breese, Illinois filed for bankruptcy, ceasing operations Thursday night. Michael Garrett has worked at the location in Troy for the last four months and said the closure came as a complete shock.
“When I came in Thursday night and I saw that I had gotten paid for two weeks plus my vacation time which kind of threw up a red flag for me,” Garrett.
Hours later, Garrett said the company announced it was ceasing operations.
Friday, many residents came to shop at the store and realized it was closed. It was the only full-service grocery store in Troy. Residents said they’ll now have to drive to Edwardsville or Collinsville to purchase items they need.
It’s still unclear what, if anything, will go in the store’s place.
Many neighbors said they would like to see another grocery chain purchase the building in the near future
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.