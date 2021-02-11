MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- More vaccines are heading to the Metro East, where county leaders and health officials have been pushing for an increase for weeks.

Madison County gives nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines every day. However, that's expected to change thanks to the Illinois National Guard.

Illinois reports first case of South Africa COVID-19 variant Illinois health officials announced the first confirmed case of the B.1.351 COVID-19 variant, the one first found in South Africa.

"The Illinois National Guard will send teams of vaccinators and support staff, so we'll be able to at least double if not triple those vaccines that we can do in a day with their help," Amy Yeager said.

Yeager, the spokesperson for the Madison County Health Department, said the qualifications to get a vaccine are also expanding. In Illinois, if you have a comorbidity, underlying health conditions or a disability, you can get your shot starting February 25. Governor JB Pritzker also announced the federal government is increasing distribution, which means more vaccines will be coming to the local level.

Illinois to allow COVID-19 vaccine for pre-existing conditions Illinois residents under 65 years old with pre-existing medical conditions will be eligible to receive vaccination to protect them against COVID-19, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday.

"Having us there, as well as the national guard to help out, that's a commitment to a large urban area like our to continue to support all of our population that wants a vaccine," Yeager said.

Madison County is also prioritizing teachers. Starting Saturday, February 13, about 1,000 county teachers who are 65 years or older will be vaccinated. After that, every Saturday will be dedicated to vaccinating other educators in the county. While health officials are optimistic about this new expansion plan, they're still urging everyone to sanitize, mask up and distance.

"A doctor's patient is an individual. In public health our patient is the whole county we're responsible for. For us, all 265,000 people in the county are our patient and our responsibility," Yeager said. "We take it very seriously and very much to heart to try and get these needs met for our community."

The National Guard will be in Madison County on February 22. The health department is only making appointments for the number of vaccines they have available.