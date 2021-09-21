MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A dog was rescued after he fell into a 40-foot well Monday.
According to the department, Rico walked to the neighbors Monday and fell down the hole. Officials say they feared the worst for him, but with some help from the Edwardsville Fire Department, they were able to get him free.
Firefighters were able to use their specialized training to rescue him.
They say Rico even thanked the responders with plenty of kisses.
