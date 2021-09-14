HIGHLAND, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters from the Metro East are lending a helping hand in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
A blended crew from Highland, Marine and Murphysboro was dispatched to Louisiana for two weeks. During their first week, the team helped by running emergency calls. They were assigned to the Natalbany Fire Department in Tangipahoa Parish, which is north of New Orleans.
The Highland Fire Department commented that the calls they are responding to have more hazards than the ones they are typically called to. In photos posted on the Highland Fire Department Facebook page, the crew is seen delivering essential supplies, interacting with residents and installing detectors.
