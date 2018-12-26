ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews were on the scene of a multi-structure fire that broke out just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night.
The fire started near the corner of Bond Ave. and 39th in Allerton near East St. Louis.
St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency says the two-alarm fire engulfed multiple structures including a warehouse, garage and a building used for storage.
Multiple vehicles have been destroyed in addition to the buildings.
No injuries have been reported. Nine different Metro East fire departments fought the flames.
Fire officials warned residents to avoid the area while crews work to put out the flames. Bond Ave. has been shut down while crews work to contain the fire.
St. Clair County EMA says when the first fire crews arrived there were propane tanks exploding.
This is a developing story. News 4 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.
