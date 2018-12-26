ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews were on the scene of a multi-structure fire that broke out just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night.
The fire started near the corner of Bond Ave. and 39th in Alorton near East St. Louis.
St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said the two-alarm fire engulfed multiple structures including a warehouse, garage and a building used for storage. They also said when the first fire crews arrived there were propane tanks exploding.
Multiple vehicles were destroyed in addition to the buildings.
No injuries were reported. Nine different Metro East fire departments fought the flames.
Fire officials warned residents to avoid the area while crews worked to put out the flames. Bond Avenue was shut down while crews worked to contain the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.