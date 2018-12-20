GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Granite City Burger King was damaged when a car smashed into it late Wednesday night.

Burger King damage

Outside of the Burger King on Nameoki Road after a car crashed into it.

Around 11 p.m., the car hit the fast food restaurant on Nameoki Road.

When a News 4 photographer arrived at the scene, the car that hit the building had left. The building sustained moderate damage, including several cracks in the wall.

No other details have been made available.

