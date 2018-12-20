GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Granite City Burger King was damaged when a car smashed into it late Wednesday night.
Around 11 p.m., the car hit the fast food restaurant on Nameoki Road.
When a News 4 photographer arrived at the scene, the car that hit the building had left. The building sustained moderate damage, including several cracks in the wall.
No other details have been made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.