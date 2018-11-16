MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KMOV.com)-- A mentally troubled Metro East teen missing for four days from a treatment facility has been found Friday night.
The parents of 15-year-old Dakota Wilson say every time they get the message that their son is missing from a state facility, their hearts drop.
“We’ve done everything at home that we could. This was absolutely the last-ditch effort,” said Cindy Wilson.
They say they want the state of Illinois to do more.
For four days, Cindy and Jon Wilson say their son went missing from the Spero Family Center in Mount Vernon.
Something they admit their son has done before.
“He does have issues, he’s got behavior issues, he’s defiant, he’s impulsive, he does have some substance abuse problems,” said Cindy Wilson.
Wilson’s father says he put his son in state custody to help pay for a number of mental and behavioral issues.
But instead of placing him in a higher secured facility, his son was placed at a low level residential treatment facility.
“They have an open-door policy where the kids can just walk out any time,” said Cindy Wilson.
News 4 reached out to the state.
They say placing teens in detention facilities isn’t their first option and they’d rather seek treatment first.
The state says they now realize Wilson needs to be placed in a higher secured facility and they are pursuing those options now.
A plan his parents hope the state follows through with.
Wilson’s son was found Friday evening after he was picked up by police at a pawn shop.
News 4 found Wilson’s son wasn’t the only teen that ran away from this facility this week.
Two others also ran away and were also later found.
