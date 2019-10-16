COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Metro East family is thankful their mail carrier brought a gas leak at their home to their attention.
Lynn Fritzsche says she typically delivers mail from her car but on Tuesday she got out to deliver a piece of mail to the door of the Green family on Rex Drive in Collinsville. At the door, she noticed the smell of gas.
“She said, ‘I smell gas coming from your house and I was like, ‘Oh! Well, that’s not a normal thing at all,” said homeowner Stephanie Green.
Green was inside with her two kids and took Fritzsche’s advice.
“I said ‘I’m just going to tell you it doesn’t cost anything to go and have it checked out,” said Fritzsche.
Hours later, she says Ameren discovered not one, but two gas leaks.
“If she hadn’t said anything, I wouldn’t have called and who knows what could have happened,” Green said.
The carbon monoxide detector at the home did not go off because natural gas was leaking. Expects say if you smell a natural gas odor, immediately call the gas company.
