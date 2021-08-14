MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A family of three was killed in a two-car accident happened in Madison County, Illinois Friday.
The accident happened at the intersection of McCoy Road and Bethalto Road. John Cafazza, 55, Melissa Cafazza, 52, and their son Dominic Cafazza, 12, all of Bethlato, Illinois were pronounced dead at the scene.
John Cafazza was driving a BMW 595i and was stopped at the intersection when a 2003 GMC Sierra going eastbound on McCoy Road failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the BMW, which was trying to turn left onto McCoy Road.
The 18-year-old driver of the Sierra was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.