Metro East family has growing concerns over mother who's been missing for a month

BELLEVILLE (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East family is begging for answers after a mother of two has been missing for about a month. Beverly Logan is a Belleville native.
Family and law enforcement officials said she was last seen Jan. 25 or 26. They're still searching for clues.
"I really in my heart of heart believe somebody's done something to her," Maranita Logan-Sanders said.
Logan-Sanders is Beverly Logan's aunt. She's speaking for the family and said Beverly's parents are in distress. Beverly's family said her disappearance doesn't make any sense and concern is growing by the minute.
"This is just so unlike her. Bev would never go this long without texting her mom. She would never go this long without checking on her kids. This is just so out of pocket," Logan-Sanders said.
It's been a month since Beverly Logan's family has heard from her. St. Clair County Sheriff's Office filed a missing persons report for her on Feb. 13.
"We don't know if there's any foul play or if there's a reason she's missing, we don't know that. Any information is what we're looking for to try and resolve this," Cpt. Bruce Fleshren said.
Cpt. Fleshren with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said they've been working to track the missing woman down, but have no leads. Deputies and family members said they believe she was last seen near Burma Road and Ross Lane in Belleville, just off Route 159. They also believe she may have been spotted in Sullivan, Missouri.
"Somebody knows something. Just drop a dime. Just tell us, good or bad, we're prepared for it all," Logan-Sanders said.
If you know any information or have seen Beverly Logan in the past few weeks, call your local law enforcement agency. You can also call the St. Clair County Investigative Unit at 618-825-5204.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.