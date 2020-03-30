CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East family is looking for a new place to live after a fire destroyed their home overnight.
Firefighters arrived to a vacant home on Mildred near Route 3 in Cahokia that caught on fire around midnight.
The fire spread to a house where the Hardin family was sleeping. Sarah Hardin credits their 1-year-old dog for helping them survive.
"We ran outside and evacuated the home," Hardin said. "If it wasn't for our animals alerting us, no we wouldn't have woken up."
Both home were destroyed in the fire. Fire officials said the vacant home had been under construction but they are still investigating the cause of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.