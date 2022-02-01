Metro East family copes with son's suicide attempts, as CDC data shows stark rise amid pandemic

BELLEVILLE (KMOV.com) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues into a third year, rates of adolescent suicidal ideation and attempts are nearly twice as high as compared to pre-pandemic times.
According to the CDC, there was a 22 percent rise in the number of emergency room trips for potential suicides by children ages 12 to 17 in the summer of 2020 compared to 2019. Those numbers continued to rise, according to the CDC, up by 39 percent by winter. Data among young girls was even more alarming, with a nearly 50 percent increase in emergency room visits.
Some experts blame social isolation, virtual learning and loneliness as major drivers of increased feelings of depression. One Metro East mother of two said the pandemic played a major role in her son's battle with depression.
"When I think back, my husband and I could be gone at work for 10 or 11 hours a day," she said. "It really set in to me how long we were leaving him at home, alone and isolated."
Christy, who prefers not to give her last name, has two children ages 16 and 22. In 2019, the family moved back to the Belleville area after spending a few years in California taking care of a sick family member.
"My son had to leave some really good friends and he was on the football team and they were so tightly bonded on the team, and he had a really hard time, he was very upset," she said. "He begged to stay."
The family returned to the area during Thanksgiving break and her son, quiet by nature, didn't have a lot of time to make friends.
"He basically had the weeks before Thanksgiving break and winter break and then a few months after that, before the pandemic broke out," she said.
Months of time at home alone and virtual learning led Christy and her husband to take their son, 15 at the time, to the doctor. He was diagnosed with depression, she said, and placed on medication.
"He was on that medication for about nine months," she said.
But one day in September 2021, as the family was preparing to go to a St. Louis Cardinals game, Christy noticed cuts on her son's arm.
"I said, 'What's going on?' He said, 'Nothing,'" she said. "So I said, 'No, what's going on why do you have cuts on your arm?' He said, 'Oh, I broke up a cat fight.'"
Christy said she knew her son wasn't being truthful, so she pressed him.
"He just looked down and took a minute, looked back up and said, 'I feel numb.'"
Within the week, she said she took he son back to the doctor, who increased the dosage of his medication.
"Looking back, having a background in psychiatry, I don't know how I didn't see it," she said.
She said her son began withdrawing from his girlfriend, his friends and family. Two weeks later, she got a frantic phone call from her daughter.
"She called me and said, 'You need to get home, he just hung himself.'"
Christy and her husband rushed home to find their 16-year-old son curled up in a ball under the tree in the front yard.
"We just all got on the ground and we just held him, he wouldn't look at us, he had just curled up in a ball," she said. "The look in his eyes is something I will never forget. It was not him."
Christy said following the attempt, she believes her son had also tried to hang himself the weekend before.
"I remember finding a bunch of broken branches and wondering why they were there and not understanding," she said. "Now, we think that was from a previous attempt."
More than three months after her son's last suicide attempt, Christy said he is doing better. His medications have been adjusted and changed, she said, and he attends therapy.
"At first, he was really mean when I would ask him about how he was feeling and it hurt," she said. "But he's beginning to open up which is huge progress."
She and her husband have made adjustments in their lives, never leaving their son home alone and spending one-on-one time with him every day.
"We go on dates now where it's just me and him, no phones," Christy said. "I so look forward to more."
Through her family's struggles, she's now pushing for schools to include mental health speakers within their curriculum.
"I think at least once a semester, they need to have a speaker come in and talk about mental health, the stigma surrounding it and suicide education."
While it ultimately may not have changed her son's decision, she thinks it would have influenced his thoughts.
"I think if schools had already been doing it, he would have realized, 'Hey I'm not alone in these feelings.' But I think he felt like, 'I'm the only one feeling like this, what is wrong me?'"
Christy encourages other parents to take notice of their children's behavior, especially if they seem withdrawn from family and friends.
She said she was clued into some of her son's thoughts--those he wouldn't express to her--through his phone.
"He lives in my home, I pay his phone bill so I have every right to go through it and see what he's looking at," she said. "He had so many searches about suicide and side effects of the medication he was on."
Looking through old family photos, she mourns the smiling, goofy child that once brought so much laughter and joy to the family.
"I miss this child so much," she said. "Depression changes them in such an extreme way."
If you need help, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1- 800-273-8255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.