COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A Metro East family is doing its part to help healthcare workers on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.
Ryley Cope, 18, saw the need for protective gear, bought a sowing machine and got to work, quickly recruiting the help of her grandparents.
Her grandmother, Carol Staley, originally began making masks for members of her congregation at Meadow Heights Baptist Church in Collinsville, Illinois. Her granddaughter quickly wanted to take part.
"I've always looked up to them," she said. "I've always been give, give and give, I don't like receiving anything. It really started with the church, they always give back to the community."
The pair have spent the last three weeks, sometimes 12 hours a day, sowing hundreds of face masks and surgical caps. More than 200 have been donated to the MICU at Barnes Jewish Hospital.
"I know a lot of times I start really early in the morning, 6:30, and I'm still sitting here at 8:00 p.m.," said Staley.
The family is asking nothing in return for the masks.
"That's just the kind of person I am, I like to give back and whenever people are in need, I like to give back," Cope said.
However, those inclined to donate to the cause can visit a GoFundMe page set up by the Meadow Heights Baptist Church. Donations to the page, "Pay It Forward Collinsville, Feed the Helpers" will go toward local businesses and helping provide meals to those in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.