LEBANON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A Lebanon, Ill. high school basketball coach is sharing a great update months after he took to social media to plead for a kidney donation for his son.
It turns out that he was able to make the donation himself.
Walk through the halls of Lebanon High School and you'll quickly find everyone is rooting for "Team Jackson."
"Jackson is a very kind-hearted, a good spirited person," said Chad Cruthis of his son Jackson, a high school freshman. "He is quiet, he is shy, but he's starting to come out of his shell."
Jackson was born with Posterior Urethral Valve Disorder, which prevented his kidneys from fully forming in the womb.
"When he was born, they said his kidney was about the size of a walnut. They functioned, but not very well," said Cruthis.
He got his first transplant when he was 3-years-old, but years later, his body started to reject it. Jackson's parents were ruled out as potential donors years ago so they started to look for a new donor.
"We had about 20 people who said they were at least willing to explore it. Family and friends and such," said Cruthis.
Then, there was an unexpected medical turn around for the elder Cruthis, who previously had high blood pressure, making him ineligible to donate.
"I don't know how or why but my numbers went the way they were supposed to so I think it was just one of those things that was meant to be," said Cruthis.
"In this case he received a living donor transplant and that on average will last twice as long for him," said Cody Wooley, RN, Living Donor Transplant Coordinator for SSM Health SLU Hospital.
In February, teams at two SSM Health Hospitals were able to deliver Jackson's new kidney. As soon as his dad's kidney was removed at SLU Hospital, a team rushed it through an underground tunnel to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, where Jackson was waiting.
"They had taken Jackson into surgery and I was going over to be with Chad when he got out of surgery and as I'm coming through the doorway of the tunnel, the kidney is coming through, so that was very cool!" said Kirsta Cruthis, Jackson's mom and Chad's wife.
Now, on Donate Life Day, the team that pulled off Jackson's transplant is asking others to consider a lifesaving gift.
"There are more than 100,000 people on the list for transplant and so it would be great if more people could come forward to try and solve that need," said Wooley.
Back home now, Jackson is being closely monitored to make sure his body doesn't reject his new kidney. But the teen responds with a grin to say how much better he already feels.
"I hope this kidney lasts a long time and he does everything he wants to in life," said his mom, Kirsta.
You can learn more about SSM Health's transplant program here.
